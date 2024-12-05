Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stake Boosted by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 82.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,199 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $8.74 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.87, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.44%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.99%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

