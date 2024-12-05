Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 31.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 182,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,894,000 after acquiring an additional 43,759 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 33,729 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Invesco LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.8% during the first quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 73,705 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.20.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. This represents a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,030,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,883,795. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $218.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $220.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

