Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Stock

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.15% from the stock’s current price.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AZO. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,025.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, September 30th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,634.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,216.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AutoZone

AutoZone Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,189.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,128.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,042.17. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $2,510.00 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $53.31 by ($5.20). The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.99%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $46.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 158.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total value of $4,910,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,166.42. This represents a 56.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total value of $922,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,613,046.40. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $46,225,660. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 50.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AutoZone

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.