WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.17.

Get WesBanco alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Read Our Latest Report on WesBanco

WesBanco Stock Up 1.6 %

WesBanco stock opened at $35.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.54.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $243.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.40 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

WesBanco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 68.90%.

Insider Activity at WesBanco

In related news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $39,228.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,508.79. The trade was a 2.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of WesBanco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in WesBanco by 27.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco during the second quarter worth about $402,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in WesBanco by 64.0% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in WesBanco by 31.7% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 14,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in WesBanco by 3.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.