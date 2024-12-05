Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Westlake by 8,400.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Westlake during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Westlake during the second quarter worth about $66,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake during the second quarter worth about $101,000. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Westlake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Westlake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Westlake from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Westlake from $170.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.17.

In other news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,750 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $225,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,758.72. The trade was a 18.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $125.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16. Westlake Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.64 and a fifty-two week high of $162.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.80). Westlake had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 295.77%.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

