Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Receives $71.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.67.

WPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Canada cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 200.9% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $62.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.94 and a 200-day moving average of $59.54. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $68.64.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. The company had revenue of $308.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

