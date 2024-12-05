Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Truist Financial

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.07.

NYSE:WMB opened at $56.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.28 and a 200 day moving average of $46.66. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $60.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 7,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $447,641.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,805.40. This trade represents a 23.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,218. The trade was a 0.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 50.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

