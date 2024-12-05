Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Everus (NYSE:ECG)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

ECG has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Everus in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Everus in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

ECG opened at $67.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Everus has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $68.31.

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

