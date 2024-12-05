Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $300.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.58% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.14.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $268.87 on Tuesday. Workday has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.61 and a 200 day moving average of $237.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 5,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total value of $1,378,788.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,369,458. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 70,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.20, for a total transaction of $17,584,753.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,872,846.40. This trade represents a 40.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 361,463 shares of company stock valued at $88,422,088. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Workday by 614.3% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 56.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 42.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

