Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Workhorse Group from $0.25 to $1.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Workhorse Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workhorse Group

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $1.02 on Thursday. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $8.78. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 123,150 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 91.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 19,473 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc in April 2015.

