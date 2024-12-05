WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Stock Position Lifted by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,285 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSFS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 40.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 9.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSFS stock opened at $60.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.06. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $39.99 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.92.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $267.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.35 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WSFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

