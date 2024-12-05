Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,293 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of Wynn Resorts worth $7,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 24.0% in the third quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 898,705 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $86,168,000 after purchasing an additional 174,005 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 326.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,980 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 19,889 shares during the last quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth about $719,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth about $698,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 231.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,176 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,650 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $208,634.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,894.97. This trade represents a 31.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $121.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group upgraded Wynn Resorts to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $94.79 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $110.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.41 and its 200 day moving average is $87.82.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The casino operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.11). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 61.16% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.33%.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

