Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Piper Sandler Analyst Says

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $215.00 to $235.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.88% from the stock’s previous close.

ZS has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.84.

Zscaler Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $206.36 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $153.45 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -834.32 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.15.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $488,490.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,432 shares in the company, valued at $61,906,072.96. This trade represents a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $1,392,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,408.70. This represents a 23.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,651. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 28.2% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,289,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,401,000 after acquiring an additional 283,540 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 13,498.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,769,000 after acquiring an additional 283,201 shares during the last quarter. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,660,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,287,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 33.8% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 399,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,293,000 after purchasing an additional 100,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

