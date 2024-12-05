ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.03.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Down 1.8 %

Institutional Trading of ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.90. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8,172.7% during the third quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 3,003,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,708 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,350,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,039,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,371,000 after buying an additional 1,079,327 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,407,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,731.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 463,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

