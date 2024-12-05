Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Receives $15.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Zura Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Zura Bio from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Zura Bio Price Performance

Zura Bio stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94. Zura Bio has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.35.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.12). On average, research analysts predict that Zura Bio will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Parvinder Thiara sold 1,001,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $2,734,458.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zura Bio

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Zura Bio during the third quarter worth about $10,040,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zura Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,446,000. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zura Bio by 68.3% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 4,642,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,248,000 after buying an additional 1,884,501 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zura Bio by 53.2% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,524,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after buying an additional 876,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Zura Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,999,000. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zura Bio Company Profile

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

