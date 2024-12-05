Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 407,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,874,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7,392.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,430,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $456.88.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 4,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total transaction of $2,216,936.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,191.57. The trade was a 90.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of KNSL opened at $497.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.01 and a twelve month high of $548.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $468.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $418.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.42%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

