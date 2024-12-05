Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 81.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $185.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.41 and a 200 day moving average of $154.33. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.17 and a 12 month high of $192.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $574.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.63%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $33,616.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,496.08. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

