Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,238 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.05% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APLE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 17.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,019,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,518,000 after purchasing an additional 881,217 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 400.8% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 638,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after buying an additional 511,100 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 911.1% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 388,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3,768.4% in the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 348,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after buying an additional 339,156 shares during the period. Finally, Masterton Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,378,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APLE opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.13. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $378.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.56 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 14.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 112.94%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

