Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 425 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Morningstar by 326.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the second quarter valued at $35,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Morningstar by 101.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.67.

In other Morningstar news, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.88, for a total transaction of $248,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,339.20. The trade was a 5.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.95, for a total value of $2,464,733.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,517,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,754,779.15. This represents a 0.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,244 shares of company stock valued at $19,288,505. 37.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $353.94 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.51 and a fifty-two week high of $359.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.01). Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $569.40 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

