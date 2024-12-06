10,404 Shares in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Acquired by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,404 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 15.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 57,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 83,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 30.8% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nokia Oyj from $4.36 to $4.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Craig Hallum raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Danske raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.56.

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.18%. Research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

