10,635 Shares in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Acquired by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,956,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in GigaCloud Technology by 279.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 158,033 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,804,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,663,000. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,660,000. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GigaCloud Technology Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of GCT opened at $24.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $993.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.63. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $45.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Aegis raised shares of GigaCloud Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

