128,000 Shares in Black Hawk Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BKHA) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Black Hawk Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BKHA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 1.43% of Black Hawk Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hawk Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hawk Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,874,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Black Hawk Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition in the second quarter worth $752,000.

Black Hawk Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKHA opened at $10.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.31. Black Hawk Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $10.46.

About Black Hawk Acquisition

Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Danville, California.

