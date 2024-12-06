13,525 Shares in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,684,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,697,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,679,000 after acquiring an additional 415,366 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 9.2% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,027,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,679,000 after purchasing an additional 86,562 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 21.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,579,000 after purchasing an additional 109,851 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 3.1% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 254,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 12.8% during the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 227,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,910,000 after purchasing an additional 25,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $287.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.15. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $188.24 and a one year high of $300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $10.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.89 by $2.34. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 41.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.25%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $316.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $270.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $364.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,890,276. This trade represents a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

