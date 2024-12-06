142,576 Shares in Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 142,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Tango Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,080,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,462,000 after purchasing an additional 101,673 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 76,540 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $3,836,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 42.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 335,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 100,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 15,373 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 67,400 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $709,722.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,859,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,526,059.75. The trade was a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mace Rothenberg purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $36,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,925. This trade represents a 88.89 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,405,400 shares of company stock worth $19,135,882 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $3.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.74. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $13.01.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

