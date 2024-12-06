1,447 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,603,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,597,000 after buying an additional 57,989 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,082,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,501,000 after purchasing an additional 183,721 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,432,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,814,000 after purchasing an additional 374,522 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,233,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,073,000 after purchasing an additional 47,157 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 5.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 968,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,757,000 after purchasing an additional 49,115 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,590.40. The trade was a 3.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $104,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,539.20. The trade was a 3.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,574 shares of company stock worth $997,203 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ TER opened at $113.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.77. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.11 and a twelve month high of $163.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.40 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.62.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

