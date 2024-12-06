1,994 Shares in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYSFree Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,994 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 162.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Agilysys by 390.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Agilysys in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agilysys by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $131.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.52 and a 52-week high of $139.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.88 and a 200 day moving average of $108.71.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.54 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 37.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilysys

In related news, Director John Mutch sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $68,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,654 shares in the company, valued at $4,777,400.44. This represents a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $1,020,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 738,367 shares in the company, valued at $75,335,585.01. This trade represents a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,122 shares of company stock worth $2,251,691 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Agilysys from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Agilysys from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.80.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

