1,994 Shares in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,994 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 162.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Agilysys by 390.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Agilysys in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agilysys by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $131.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.52 and a 52-week high of $139.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.88 and a 200 day moving average of $108.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilysys

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.54 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 37.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Mutch sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $68,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,654 shares in the company, valued at $4,777,400.44. This represents a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $1,020,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 738,367 shares in the company, valued at $75,335,585.01. This trade represents a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,122 shares of company stock worth $2,251,691 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Agilysys from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Agilysys from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.80.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

