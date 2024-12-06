2,327 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Teradyne by 256.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 76.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $104,779.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,903,539.20. This trade represents a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,590.40. This trade represents a 3.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,574 shares of company stock worth $997,203 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Teradyne

Teradyne Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of TER opened at $113.72 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.11 and a 12 month high of $163.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.77. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $737.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.