25,729 Shares in Plum Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:PLMJ) Purchased by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:PLMJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Walleye Trading LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Plum Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Plum Acquisition Corp. III Trading Up 0.0 %

PLMJ opened at $11.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89. Plum Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $11.29.

Plum Acquisition Corp. III Profile

Plum Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp.

