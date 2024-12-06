3,284 Shares in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGIO. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 37,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $124,634.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,346.74. This trade represents a 11.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $58.97 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.96 and a 12-month high of $62.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.99.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

