3,822 Shares in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,822 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in KB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 2,427.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KB opened at $60.28 on Friday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.58 and its 200-day moving average is $62.59.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

