49 Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

49 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,133 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.90.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $75,437.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,779.40. This represents a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $1,898,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 330,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,741,643.48. This represents a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,624 shares of company stock valued at $27,803,730. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $172.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.68 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.61%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

