84,403 Shares in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 84,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the second quarter valued at $29,074,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 6,300,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 3,198.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 511,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 496,069 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,527,000 after purchasing an additional 208,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the second quarter worth approximately $2,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

SHC opened at $12.98 on Friday. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sotera Health ( NASDAQ:SHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $285.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.64 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.27%. Sotera Health’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHC shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Sotera Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sotera Health

Sotera Health Profile

(Free Report)

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.