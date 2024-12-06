AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Position Lowered by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the second quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASIX opened at $31.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.00 million, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.39%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AdvanSix from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

View Our Latest Analysis on ASIX

Insider Buying and Selling at AdvanSix

In related news, Director Donald P. Newman purchased 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.64 per share, for a total transaction of $149,089.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,089.20. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,830,232.60. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,369 shares of company stock valued at $474,058 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

(Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.