Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to “Hold”

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares downgraded Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aecon Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.80.

Aecon Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE:ARE opened at C$28.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -104.07, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.83. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$11.50 and a 52 week high of C$29.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -281.48%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

