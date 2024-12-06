AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Raised to “Neutral” at CIBC

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$5.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$4.00. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.
Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.
AirBoss of America Trading Up 4.9 %
About AirBoss of America
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.
