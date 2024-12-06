Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) Insider John Lofton Holt Buys 415,416 Shares

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Free Report) insider John Lofton Holt acquired 415,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £95,545.68 ($121,916.14).

Shares of Alphawave IP Group stock opened at GBX 135.40 ($1.73) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 114.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 131.32. The company has a market cap of £1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1,504.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89. Alphawave IP Group plc has a one year low of GBX 70.60 ($0.90) and a one year high of GBX 193 ($2.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.89, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Alphawave IP Group plc develops and sells connectivity solutions in North America, China, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company offers silicon IP solutions, chiplets, custom silicon, and connectivity products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, data storage, and solid-state storage markets.

