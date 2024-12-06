Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) Insider John Lofton Holt Buys 415,416 Shares

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Free Report) insider John Lofton Holt acquired 415,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £95,545.68 ($121,916.14).
Alphawave IP Group Stock Performance
Shares of Alphawave IP Group stock opened at GBX 135.40 ($1.73) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 114.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 131.32. The company has a market cap of £1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1,504.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89. Alphawave IP Group plc has a one year low of GBX 70.60 ($0.90) and a one year high of GBX 193 ($2.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.89, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 0.62.
About Alphawave IP Group
