Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

Get Alumis alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Alumis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Alumis in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alumis in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Alumis from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALMS

Alumis Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alumis

ALMS opened at $8.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.60. Alumis has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $13.53.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in Alumis during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,886,000. SR One Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alumis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,067,000. Yu Fan acquired a new stake in shares of Alumis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,502,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in Alumis during the second quarter worth $8,229,000. Finally, Towerview LLC bought a new stake in Alumis during the second quarter valued at $4,123,000.

Alumis Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alumis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.