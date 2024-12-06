Analysts Issue Forecasts for Climb Bio FY2024 Earnings

Get Climb Bio alerts:

Climb Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLYM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Climb Bio in a report issued on Monday, December 2nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.57) for the year. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Climb Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.57) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Climb Bio’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Separately, Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Climb Bio in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Climb Bio Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of CLYM stock opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. Climb Bio has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $195.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of -0.40.

About Climb Bio

Climb Bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, budoprutug, is an anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody which has demonstrated B-cell depletion and has potential to treat a broad range of B-cell mediated diseases.

