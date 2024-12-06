Analysts Set BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB) PT at $30.57

Shares of BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.57.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TBBB. Hsbc Global Res upgraded BBB Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of BBB Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

BBB Foods stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. BBB Foods has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in BBB Foods by 23.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,616,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,503,000 after purchasing an additional 490,100 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BBB Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,562,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of BBB Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,694,000. Engle Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BBB Foods by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,179,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of BBB Foods by 23.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 686,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after acquiring an additional 129,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

