Analysts Set Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Target Price at $12.50

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Cryoport from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cryoport from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $20.10. The company has a market cap of $359.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other news, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 7,369 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $54,972.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,847.62. The trade was a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $325,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 731,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,649.47. This trade represents a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,869 shares of company stock valued at $735,673 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 1,083,000.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 10,830 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter worth $82,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cryoport during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

