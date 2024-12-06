Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its position in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Free Report) by 65.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,772 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Therapeutics were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APLT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $87,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $110,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Applied Therapeutics Trading Down 6.5 %
APLT opened at $1.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average is $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $150.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.76. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $10.62.
Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.
