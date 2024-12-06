Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its position in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Free Report) by 65.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,772 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Therapeutics were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APLT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $87,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $110,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APLT opened at $1.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average is $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $150.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.76. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $10.62.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APLT. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Applied Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair upgraded Applied Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

