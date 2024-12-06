ArcBest Provides Update on Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Trends

Get alerts:

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) recently disclosed important information related to its fourth quarter 2024 financial results and business trends. The report outlined key operating and financial impacts, giving a snapshot of the company’s performance in the face of evolving market conditions.

In the Asset-Based Operating Segment, ArcBest noted year-over-year declines in various business metrics for October and November 2024. Factors such as reduced workdays compared to the previous year and specific market challenges influenced these results. Despite a decrease in billed revenue per hundredweight, the company highlighted rational pricing within its LTL segment amid lower fuel prices.

Looking ahead, ArcBest anticipates a historical increase in the Asset-Based operating ratio for the fourth quarter, driven by persistent challenges in the manufacturing environment and truckload markets. The company expects a mid-single-digit year-over-year revenue decrease for the quarter due to these market conditions.

In the Asset-Light Operating Segment, ArcBest reported a quarter-to-date decline in daily revenue for October and November 2024. This was attributed to softer freight market conditions, a higher proportion of Managed business, and reduced demand from existing customers. Despite efforts to enhance productivity and reduce costs, the company foresees an operating loss of approximately $5 million to $7 million for the fourth quarter in the Asset-Light segment.

ArcBest also touched upon the MoLo acquisition, highlighting the contingent consideration based on achieving specific adjusted EBITDA targets for 2023, 2024, and 2025. The company indicated that uncertainties in several financial measures, including changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, influence their decision not to provide forward-looking guidance.

The report concluded with a “safe harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, emphasizing the cautious approach in managing expectations due to various external factors beyond the company’s control. ArcBest urged readers to refer to its SEC filings for a comprehensive understanding of the risks and uncertainties impacting its business.

Readers were advised not to solely rely on forward-looking statements and to consider the context provided in the report. ArcBest emphasized its commitment to transparency, promising to update stakeholders on any material changes affecting the company’s performance.

This disclosure underscores ArcBest’s dedication to providing detailed insights into its operational dynamics and market adaptation strategies during a challenging business environment.

