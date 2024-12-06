Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX) Insider Acquires £214,830 in Stock

Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Railton acquired 693,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of £214,830 ($274,122.75).
Argentex Group Price Performance
Shares of LON AGFX opened at GBX 30.40 ($0.39) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.00 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 31.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.92. Argentex Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26 ($0.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 95 ($1.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.32.
Argentex Group Company Profile
