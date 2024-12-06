Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX) Insider Acquires £214,830 in Stock

Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Railton acquired 693,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of £214,830 ($274,122.75).

Argentex Group Price Performance

Shares of LON AGFX opened at GBX 30.40 ($0.39) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.00 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 31.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.92. Argentex Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26 ($0.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 95 ($1.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Argentex Group Company Profile

Argentex Group PLC provides bespoke currency risk management and payment solutions in the United Kingdom. The company offers spot and forward contracts, structured solutions, and personalized hedging strategies FX capabilities primarily through traditional voice broking and online alternative banking services.

