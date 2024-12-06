ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.38.

A number of research firms have commented on ASGN. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of ASGN in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on ASGN from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised ASGN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

In other news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $119,568.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,855 shares in the company, valued at $28,781,512.20. The trade was a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total value of $98,601.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,938.58. The trade was a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,763 shares of company stock worth $1,398,986 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ASGN during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ASGN by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 588,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,912,000 after acquiring an additional 39,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in ASGN by 28.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $88.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $83.71 and a fifty-two week high of $106.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.37.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. ASGN had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

