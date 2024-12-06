Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM) Insider Purchases £48,692 in Stock

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report) insider Jesus Fernandez Lopez bought 13,912 shares of Atalaya Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 350 ($4.47) per share, for a total transaction of £48,692 ($62,130.92).

Atalaya Mining Trading Down 0.7 %

LON ATYM opened at GBX 357.50 ($4.56) on Friday. Atalaya Mining Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 308 ($3.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 493.50 ($6.30). The stock has a market cap of £503.22 million, a P/E ratio of 1,787.50, a PEG ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 368.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 386.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATYM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Atalaya Mining from GBX 585 ($7.46) to GBX 555 ($7.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Atalaya Mining from GBX 480 ($6.12) to GBX 460 ($5.87) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is the Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It explores for copper concentrates, silver by-products, and gold.

