Atb Cap Markets Predicts Stronger Earnings for Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Baytex Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Baytex Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BTE. Raymond James upgraded shares of Baytex Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.97.

Baytex Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Baytex Energy stock opened at C$3.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.51. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.66 and a twelve month high of C$5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33.

Baytex Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.04%.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

