Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG) Insider Sells £1,173,000 in Stock

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG – Get Free Report) insider Tom Hargreaves sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.51), for a total transaction of £1,173,000 ($1,496,746.20).

Get Auction Technology Group alerts:

Auction Technology Group Stock Performance

LON:ATG opened at GBX 566 ($7.22) on Friday. Auction Technology Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 365 ($4.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 638 ($8.14). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 451.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 472.68. The firm has a market cap of £689.50 million, a PE ratio of 7,075.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Auction Technology Group from GBX 555 ($7.08) to GBX 695 ($8.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.06) price target on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

About Auction Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewelry, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Auction Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auction Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.