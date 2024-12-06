Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AX. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

Axos Financial stock opened at $80.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.42. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $42.92 and a twelve month high of $88.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.05 and a 200-day moving average of $65.62.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $512.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.59 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 18.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $328,086.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,149 shares in the company, valued at $26,776,526.37. The trade was a 1.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $10,236,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,340,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,763,472.53. This represents a 8.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,199 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,135. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 881.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

