Aytu BioPharma Announces Settlement Approval Hearing for Derivative ClaimsOn December 3, 2024, Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU), a Delaware corporation, made a significant disclosure regarding the settlement of certain derivative claims in the Wit

Aytu BioPharma Company Profile

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment offers prescription products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), including Adzenys XR-ODT for patients from six years and older, and Cotempla XR-ODT for patients from six to seventeen years old.

