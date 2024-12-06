Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK) Insider Purchases £14,978.72 in Stock

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK – Get Free Report) insider Ruary Neill purchased 8,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.28) per share, with a total value of £14,978.72 ($19,112.82).
Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
LON:BGUK opened at GBX 181.50 ($2.32) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £263.05 million, a PE ratio of 16,950.00 and a beta of 1.04. Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 151.20 ($1.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 183.54 ($2.34). The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 177.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 175.31.
About Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust
