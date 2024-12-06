Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK) Insider Purchases £14,978.72 in Stock

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK – Get Free Report) insider Ruary Neill purchased 8,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.28) per share, with a total value of £14,978.72 ($19,112.82).

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

LON:BGUK opened at GBX 181.50 ($2.32) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £263.05 million, a PE ratio of 16,950.00 and a beta of 1.04. Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 151.20 ($1.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 183.54 ($2.34). The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 177.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 175.31.

About Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

